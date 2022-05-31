Two Top Stars Pulled From Big AEW Dynamite Match On Wednesday

Jeff Hardy and Adam Cole have both been pulled from the previously announced 10-man tag team match that was set to take place on Wednesday's AEW Dynamite.

The original plan was for Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, Kyle O’Reilly, Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson vs. Jeff and Matt Hardy, Christian Cage and AEW World Tag Team Champions Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus to compete, however in an update the 10-man match has been changed to an 8-man with Cole and Jeff being removed from their respective teams.

The new match will feature Fish, O’Reilly and The Young Bucks vs. Matt, Christian, and AEW World Tag Team Champions Jurassic Express. There has been no reason given as to why the company made the change.

