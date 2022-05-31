WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Updated WWE Hell In A Cell Premium Live Event Card

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 31, 2022

WWE has an updated lineup for Hell in a Cell following Monday's RAW. The premium live event takes place on June 5 from Chicago. Check out the lineup below:

-  Hell in a Cell Match: Cody Rhodes vs. Seth “Freakin’ Rollins

-  Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair vs. Asuka vs. Becky Lynch

-  WWE United States Championship Match: Theory vs. Mustafa Ali

- Bobby Lashley vs. Omos & MVP

- Ezekiel vs. Kevin Owens

- Finn Bálor, AJ Styles & Liv Morgan vs. The Judgment Day

