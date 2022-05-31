Updated WWE Hell In A Cell Premium Live Event Card

WWE has an updated lineup for Hell in a Cell following Monday's RAW. The premium live event takes place on June 5 from Chicago. Check out the lineup below:
- Hell in a Cell Match: Cody Rhodes vs. Seth “Freakin’ Rollins
- Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair vs. Asuka vs. Becky Lynch
- WWE United States Championship Match: Theory vs. Mustafa Ali
- Bobby Lashley vs. Omos & MVP
- Ezekiel vs. Kevin Owens
- Finn Bálor, AJ Styles & Liv Morgan vs. The Judgment Day
