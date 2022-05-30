Two Top RAW Superstars Booked For SmackDown

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 30, 2022

WWE RAW Superstars AJ Styles and The Miz are scheduled for this Friday’s SmackDown in Columbus Ohio.

It’s unclear at this time if the RAW Superstars will be appearing on the broadcast or just there for a dark match for the live crowd. Both are currently involved in storylines involving RAW talent heading into WWE’s next premium live event, Hell In A Cell.

Check out the WWE Hell In A Cell card announced thus far:

Triple Threat Raw Women’s Championship Match

Bianca Belair (c) vs. Asuka vs. Becky Lynch

Hell in a Cell Match

Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins

Bobby Lashley vs. Omos & MVP

Ezekiel vs. Kevin Owens

