Rhea Ripley Is Possibly Teasing A Return To WWE NXT

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 30, 2022

WWE Raw star Rhea Ripley has posted a cryptic tweet, appearing to tease her return to the NXT brand. Ripley is currently a member of Edge’s Judgment Day faction but the former Women’s Champion could be about to make her return to her old stomping ground on Tuesday.


