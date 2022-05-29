📸 PHOTO: Big E Got His Neck Brace Removed!

Earlier this year, Big E suffered a neck injury in his match with Ridge Holland on SmackDown that saw him suffering C1 and C6 non-displacement fracture. Fortunately, he didn’t damage his spinal cord nor suffer any ligament damage. He also thankfully didn’t need surgery.

Big E took to Instagram to share a picture showing that he finally got his neck brace off, and seems to be in good spirits. In the photo you can see there is an Exogen device hooked up, which is an ultrasound bone healing system. The device is described to send waves to amplify your body’s natural bone repair processes.