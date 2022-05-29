WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

📸 PHOTO: Big E Got His Neck Brace Removed!

Posted By: Guy Incognito on May 29, 2022

📸 PHOTO: Big E Got His Neck Brace Removed!

Earlier this year, Big E suffered a neck injury in his match with Ridge Holland on SmackDown that saw him suffering C1 and C6 non-displacement fracture. Fortunately, he didn’t damage his spinal cord nor suffer any ligament damage. He also thankfully didn’t need surgery.

Big E took to Instagram to share a picture showing that he finally got his neck brace off, and seems to be in good spirits. In the photo you can see there is an Exogen device hooked up, which is an ultrasound bone healing system. The device is described to send waves to amplify your body’s natural bone repair processes.

Source: wrestlingnews.co
Tags: #wwe #big e

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/76523/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π