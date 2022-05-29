WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Martha Hart Presents Adam Cole and Britt Baker Owen Hart Title Belts

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 29, 2022

Martha Hart Presents Adam Cole and Britt Baker Owen Hart Title Belts

During tonight's AEW Double Or Nothing 2022 at the T-Mobile Arena on the Las Vegas Strip in Paradise, Nevada, Adam Cole and Britt Baker were crowned the inaugural champions of the Owen Hart Tournament. Owen's widow, Martha Hart presented the winners with a title belt each, and also the Owen Hart cup, which will be inscribed with their name.


