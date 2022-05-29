Martha Hart Presents Adam Cole and Britt Baker Owen Hart Title Belts

During tonight's AEW Double Or Nothing 2022 at the T-Mobile Arena on the Las Vegas Strip in Paradise, Nevada, Adam Cole and Britt Baker were crowned the inaugural champions of the Owen Hart Tournament. Owen's widow, Martha Hart presented the winners with a title belt each, and also the Owen Hart cup, which will be inscribed with their name.

The Founder of the #OwenHart Foundation, Dr. Martha Hart is here at #AEWDoN Double or Nothing! pic.twitter.com/qrjtwtccRb — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 30, 2022