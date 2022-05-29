MJF Taken Out On A Stretcher Following Loss At AEW Double Or Nothing 2022

During tonight's AEW Double Or Nothing 2022 at the T-Mobile Arena on the Las Vegas Strip in Paradise, Nevada, Wardlow vs. MJF kicked the event. MJF walked out after a long pause and he made his way down to the ring to loud "assh*le" and "you f**cked up" chants. Check out the full match recap below:

Wardlow defeated MJF via Pinfall (7:36)

The big question is answered early. MJF comes out first and answers it. He leaves it a while but he emerges as the crowd call him an asshole. Wardlow is removed from a holding cell in shackles and walked to the ring in shackles. Still no music but the crowd loudly let Max know that he messed up. They choose a bluer word however. He looks resplendent dressed in all white and finally he is uncuffed and enters the ring with MJF. The bell rings but not before MJF can roll out of the ring and run away at least one last time. Max turns that into two last times as he runs as soon as the bell rings also. Wardlow turns his back and MJF tries to attack from behind to no impact. Wardlow gets him ready for the Powerbomb and Max escapes it again before they exchange getting in and out of the ring. Wardlow catches him and Max fights back but he fails on the Sunset Flip and Wardlow goes for the powerbomb again and MJF bites him. MJF then pokes him in the eye but Wardlow fights back and has the Powerbomb ready to go but MJF does an O’Connor roll for two. Max fakes injury and pulls out the ring as he does so but the ref is right there to confiscate it. Wardlow is also right there and Max cries off before Wardlow finally grabs him after pretending to accept Max’s offer oc quadruple pay. Finally, the Powerbomb Symphony can begin. One. Two. Three, Four. One for each side of the ring so far but 5 follows quickly. He goes for the pin and pulls off at two and hits Powerbomb number 6. They crowd ask for another and Wardlow obliges before he decides on another. And another. And another. Ten in total. Finally, Wardlow gets the pin and it’s all over. He is now a free agent.

Max is put in a Neck Brace and stretchered out of the arena with the crowd telling him he deserved it. Schiavone hits the ramp to announce that Wardlow is now All Elite.

