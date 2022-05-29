AEW Double or Nothing Live Results 

It’s Sunday, you know what that means! It’s time for Double or Nothing, live from Las Vegas. We have 13 matches to get through tonight so let’s really waste no time and get straight to the wrestling. Excalibur, Tony Schiavone & JR are on commentary as always.

The Buy In

HOOKhausen (Hook & Danhausen) defeated Tony Nese & Smart Mark Sterling via Pinfall (5:24)

I lied in the opening, it’s actually Taz on commentary for the Buy in rather than Jim Ross and we’re finally getting underway with his son and Danhausen against Tony Nese & Mark Sterling. Sterling looks ridiculous and, in the ring, we start with Hook against Nese. The crowd are loudly in Hook’s corner and he takes Nese down when he tries to pose. Nese rolls out to Sterling before getting back in and Hook lets Danhausen tag in. Nese laughs at him and takes him down with a Shoulder Tackle but Danhausen manages to get Nese to miss a couple of moves so Danhausen curses him. Danhausen hits his first real move with a High Boot out of the corner but Nese takes him down again and begins to isolate him. He even lets Sterling tag in briefly but when he does it the second time, Danhausen manages to dodge a leg drop and Sterling tags out to Nese who takes out Hook to stop Danhausen doing the same. Danhausen hits a Snap Suplex out of nowhere and finally makes the tag. Hook storms in and Nese suddenly has no partner to tag to. Hook takes him down with two big throws before Sterling accidentally tags himself in. Hook takes them both on, dealing with both with the El Camino before Sterling is about to be put in the Redrum but Hook brings in Danhausen instead. Danhausen pins Sterling weakly and picks up the win! Now give them the titles.

Wardlow defeated MJF via Pinfall (7:36)

The big question is answered early. MJF comes out first and answers it. He leaves it a while but he emerges as the crowd call him an asshole. Wardlow is removed from a holding cell in shackles and walked to the ring in shackles. Still no music but the crowd loudly let Max know that he messed up. They choose a bluer word however. He looks resplendent dressed in all white and finally he is uncuffed and enters the ring with MJF. The bell rings but not before MJF can roll out of the ring and run away at least one last time. Max turns that into two last times as he runs as soon as the bell rings also. Wardlow turns his back and MJF tries to attack from behind to no impact. Wardlow gets him ready for the Powerbomb and Max escapes it again before they exchange getting in and out of the ring. Wardlow catches him and Max fights back but he fails on the Sunset Flip and Wardlow goes for the powerbomb again and MJF bites him. MJF then pokes him in the eye but Wardlow fights back and has the Powerbomb ready to go but MJF does an O’Connor roll for two. Max fakes injury and pulls out the ring as he does so but the ref is right there to confiscate it. Wardlow is also right there and Max cries off before Wardlow finally grabs him after pretending to accept Max’s offer oc quadruple pay. Finally, the Powerbomb Symphony can begin. One. Two. Three, Four. One for each side of the ring so far but 5 follows quickly. He goes for the pin and pulls off at two and hits Powerbomb number 6. They crowd ask for another and Wardlow obliges before he decides on another. And another. And another. Ten in total. Finally, Wardlow gets the pin and it’s all over. He is now a free agent.

Max is put in a Neck Brace and stretchered out of the arena with the crowd telling him he deserved it. Schiavone hits the ramp to announce that Wardlow is now All Elite.