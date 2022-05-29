AEW Stars More Willing Than Ever To Jumping Ship To WWE

During the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez looked at the unfolding situation with MJF in AEW and why he might have not shown up for his scheduled appearance at the Double or Nothing Fanfest on Saturday. Interestingly, Alvarez noted there are more AEW stars willing to go to WWE. Here is what Alvarez said:
“The rumor that has been out there is that essentially, he wants more money. Tony will offer him more money if, for example, he extends his contract but he doesn’t want to extend his contract. That right there would tell me that he wants out [of AEW]. There’s been a big shift among people in AEW. Not that like they want out. But it’s definitely different in the sense that I get the impression that more people are willing to go [to WWE] if they get like a great offer. Whereas a couple of years ago, it wasn’t like they wouldn’t go if they offered tons of money but they were like so happy to be there [in AEW]. But now that they have seen that Cody’s made a lot of money and he’s like a top guy and he’s getting pushed, now things have absolutely changed in terms of the way that people view potentially going to WWE.”
