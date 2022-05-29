Tonight's AEW Double Or Nothing 2022 To Feature 13 Matches, Four Title Defenses and Owen Hart Tournament Finals

All Elite Wrestling tonight presents AEW Double Or Nothing 2022 at the T-Mobile Arena on the Las Vegas Strip in Paradise, Nevada. The PPV will air on the Bleacher Report app in the United States and on FITE TV internationally.
Check out the announced lineup for the event below:
AEW World Heavyweight Championship Match
Hangman Adam Page (c) vs. CM Punk
AEW World Women’s Championship Match
Thunder Rosa (c) vs. Serena Deeb
AEW Tag Team Championship Match
Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus (c) vs. Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland vs. Ricky Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs
Anarchy in the Arena Match
Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard & Jeff Parker vs. Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, Eddie Kingston, Santana & Ortiz
Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Finals
Adam Cole vs. Samoa Joe
Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Finals
Ruby Soho vs. Britt Baker
AEW TBS Championship Match
Jade Cargill (c) vs Anna Jay
Tag Team Match
Young Bucks vs. The Hardys
Six-Man Tag Team Match
House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews) vs. Death Triangle (Pac, Penta, and Rey Fenix)
Singles Match
MJF vs. Wardlow
(if Wardlow wins, he will be granted his release from his contract with MJF. If MJF wins Wardlow will be permanently banned from signing with AEW)
Mixed Tag Team Match
Sammy Guevara, Frankie Kazarian & Tay Conti vs. Scorpio Sky, Ethan Page & Paige VanZant (with Dan Lambert)
Singles Match
Darby Allin vs. Kyle O’Reilly
Buy-In Pre-Show Match
Hook and Danhausen vs. Tony Nese and ‘Smart’ Mark Sterling
⚡ MJF's Status For Tonight's AEW Double Or Nothing PPV
MJF caused somewhat of a panic among fans and AEW officials on Saturday when he didn't show up for a scheduled Fanfest meet and greet. There [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin May 29, 2022 07:53AM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com