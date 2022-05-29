WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Tonight's AEW Double Or Nothing 2022 To Feature 13 Matches, Four Title Defenses and Owen Hart Tournament Finals

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 29, 2022

All Elite Wrestling tonight presents AEW Double Or Nothing 2022 at the T-Mobile Arena on the Las Vegas Strip in Paradise, Nevada. The PPV will air on the Bleacher Report app in the United States and on FITE TV internationally. 

Check out the announced lineup for the event below:

AEW World Heavyweight Championship Match
Hangman Adam Page (c) vs. CM Punk

AEW World Women’s Championship Match
Thunder Rosa (c) vs. Serena Deeb

AEW Tag Team Championship Match 
Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus (c) vs. Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland vs. Ricky Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs

Anarchy in the Arena Match
Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard & Jeff Parker vs. Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, Eddie Kingston, Santana & Ortiz

Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Finals
Adam Cole vs. Samoa Joe

Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Finals
Ruby Soho vs. Britt Baker

AEW TBS Championship Match
Jade Cargill (c) vs Anna Jay

Tag Team Match
Young Bucks vs. The Hardys

Six-Man Tag Team Match
House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews) vs. Death Triangle (Pac, Penta, and Rey Fenix)

Singles Match
MJF vs. Wardlow

(if Wardlow wins, he will be granted his release from his contract with MJF. If MJF wins Wardlow will be permanently banned from signing with AEW)

Mixed Tag Team Match
Sammy Guevara, Frankie Kazarian & Tay Conti vs. Scorpio Sky, Ethan Page & Paige VanZant (with Dan Lambert)

Singles Match
Darby Allin vs. Kyle O’Reilly

Buy-In Pre-Show Match
Hook and Danhausen vs. Tony Nese and ‘Smart’ Mark Sterling

