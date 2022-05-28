Current AEW Champion Almost Became A Referee In WWE

During a recent interview with Sportskeeda, AEW Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa revealed she almost joined WWE as a referee at one time. Check out the highlights below:
“It is true. When you are in need of a job, when you’re tired of hustling and feel defeated, sometimes we call it trying to sell your soul to the devil, right?”
“I was going to do a nine to five and I didn’t want to do that. But yeah, that is true,” she said.
“God works in mysterious ways and it didn’t happen. So again, it’s like, we make choices, right? I made that choice because I had that and the offer was there. But then I have other choices and I was like, let me take the harder route, and I know I’m going to make it no matter what.”
On Jade Cargill:
“Yes, I love challenges. I know as the weeks progresses, she’s becoming a better opponent. She’s becoming a better athlete in the ring,” Rosa said. “So I know from when I last faced her, which was in December, I think this will be a really, really, good match.”
