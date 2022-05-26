WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

CM Punk Mocks WWE For Having To Relocate Money In The Bank To Smaller Venue

Posted By: Guy Incognito on May 26, 2022

CM Punk Mocks WWE For Having To Relocate Money In The Bank To Smaller Venue

Following the story that was reported earlier that WWE would be moving Money in the Bank from the Allegiant Stadium to the MGM Grand Garden Arena, AEW star CM Punk took to Twitter to mock the company for having to move into a smaller building for their event.

WWE Money In The Bank 2022 Moved To The MGM Grand Garden Arena

WWE Money In The Bank on July 2, 2022 has been confirmed to be moving from the originally announced Allegiant Stadium to the smaller MG [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin May 26, 2022 03:17PM


>>> Jump To Comments

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

Tags: #aew #cm punk
https://wrestlr.me/76469/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π