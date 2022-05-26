CM Punk Mocks WWE For Having To Relocate Money In The Bank To Smaller Venue

Following the story that was reported earlier that WWE would be moving Money in the Bank from the Allegiant Stadium to the MGM Grand Garden Arena, AEW star CM Punk took to Twitter to mock the company for having to move into a smaller building for their event.

CM Punk making fun of WWE moving out of the stadium and into a smaller venue for MITB. When this happened in 1991 for WrestleMania VII, WWE said the move to the smaller building was because of bomb threats. pic.twitter.com/48mdO7Ra85 — Wrestling News (@WrestlingNewsCo) May 27, 2022