WWE and AEW Congratulate Charlotte Flair & Andrade El Idolo On Getting Married

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair and AEW star Andrade El Idolo got married yesterday in a lavish ceremony in Mexico. WWE issued a statement on their official website congratulating the happy couple. El Idolo used to wrestle in WWE as Andrade:

"Wedding bells ring with Flair! On Friday evening, Charlotte Flair married former WWE Superstar Andrade in a beautiful ceremony in Mexico. The Opportunity posted a stunning picture of the happy couple. WWE.com congratulates Charlotte and Andrade as they begin this exciting new chapter in their lives.”

Additionally, AEW also sent the best wishes on social media:

Congratulations to @AndradeElIdolo and @MsCharlotteWWE! Wishing you both a lifetime of love and happiness together! pic.twitter.com/8nIYScD09B — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 28, 2022

