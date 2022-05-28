Former WWE Attitude Era Superstar Recalls Altercation With The Rock

During a recent interview with Gregory Iron of Iron-On Wrestling, Ahmed Johnson confirmed he had an altercation with The Rock in late 1997, around the time of his feud with The Rock & Nation of Domination.
“Yeah, we had an altercation. He was basically running his mouth when he shouldn’t have been running it.”
“He was saying some stuff and it wasn’t about me, but he was saying things that I don’t think he should have been saying about anybody. I didn’t like the fact that he was getting a little cocky. We had a match coming up, matter of fact, that same night. We were calling the match and I was willing to do his high spots but he wasn’t willing to do all mine … Then I got to the point where I said, ‘Well, look, when we get in the ring, we can just get it on in the ring, we can settle it in the ring.’ And then we got into a little altercation there.”
“Yeah, a few blows were thrown.”
⚡ Booker T Reveals His Shock Over Mark Henry's Recent Comments
During his latest Hall Of Fame podcast, Booker T responded to recent comments made by Mark Henry on Busted Open Radio about Sasha Banks and [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin May 27, 2022 05:03PM