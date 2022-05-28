Former WWE Attitude Era Superstar Recalls Altercation With The Rock

During a recent interview with Gregory Iron of Iron-On Wrestling, Ahmed Johnson confirmed he had an altercation with The Rock in late 1997, around the time of his feud with The Rock & Nation of Domination.

“He was saying some stuff and it wasn’t about me, but he was saying things that I don’t think he should have been saying about anybody. I didn’t like the fact that he was getting a little cocky. We had a match coming up, matter of fact, that same night. We were calling the match and I was willing to do his high spots but he wasn’t willing to do all mine … Then I got to the point where I said, ‘Well, look, when we get in the ring, we can just get it on in the ring, we can settle it in the ring.’ And then we got into a little altercation there.”