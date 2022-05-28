WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Former WWE Attitude Era Superstar Recalls Altercation With The Rock

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 28, 2022

During a recent interview with Gregory Iron of Iron-On Wrestling, Ahmed Johnson confirmed he had an altercation with The Rock in late 1997, around the time of his feud with The Rock & Nation of Domination.

On his altercation with The Rock:

“Yeah, we had an altercation. He was basically running his mouth when he shouldn’t have been running it.”

During a previous interview with High Spots, Johnson explained what happened:

“He was saying some stuff and it wasn’t about me, but he was saying things that I don’t think he should have been saying about anybody. I didn’t like the fact that he was getting a little cocky. We had a match coming up, matter of fact, that same night. We were calling the match and I was willing to do his high spots but he wasn’t willing to do all mine … Then I got to the point where I said, ‘Well, look, when we get in the ring, we can just get it on in the ring, we can settle it in the ring.’ And then we got into a little altercation there.”

On how long the interaction lasted:

“Yeah, a few blows were thrown.”

Tags: #wwe #ahmed johnson #the rock
