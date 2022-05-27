WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Booker T Reveals His Shock Over Mark Henry's Recent Comments

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 27, 2022

During his latest Hall Of Fame podcast, Booker T responded to recent comments made by Mark Henry on Busted Open Radio about Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out during Monday's RAW last week. Henry said, “My issue was with people on the show saying that was unprofessional.Because I’m going to tell you right now, if that was my wife and I’m working on that show, I’m walking down to the announce table.”

Booker T reacts to Mark Henry's comments:

“It seems like going to AEW just makes you forget about how the business really works. I’m 100 percent sure Mark Henry knows that what comes out of Corey Graves’ mouth is something that he was told to actually say … Especially when it’s something to that magnitude, I wouldn’t imagine that’s his personal opinion.”

On being shocked by Mark Henry’s comments:

“Mark knows better than that. Then again, if Jimmy [Uso, Naomi’s husband] was to do something like that, so Jimmy goes to the announce table and he gets fired that same night as well, that makes no sense to me. I would think Mark knows that … I don’t know if it’s just to get their internet buzz or anything like that, but Mark knows better than that, and to hear that it’s shocking more than anything.”

