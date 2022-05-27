Gangrel Makes Surprise Appearance On AEW Rampage

During Friday's AEW Rampage, Gangrel made his surprise debut on the broadcast. The legendary Attitude Era star accompanied The Young Bucks & Brandon Cutler (they dressed as The Hardys) to ringside.

The Young Bucks defeated Taylor Rust & John Cruz and Gangrel joined them in the ring to celebrate. The Young Bucks then turned on him which led to The Hardys coming out to make the save for their former Brood leader. Gangrel previously appeared for AEW, taking part in Matt Hardy's Elite Deletion match against Sammy Guevara at the November 2020 Full Gear pay-per-view.

Read more AEW Rampage news: