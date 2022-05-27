WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Gangrel Makes Surprise Appearance On AEW Rampage

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 27, 2022

Gangrel Makes Surprise Appearance On AEW Rampage

During Friday's AEW Rampage, Gangrel made his surprise debut on the broadcast. The legendary Attitude Era star accompanied The Young Bucks & Brandon Cutler (they dressed as The Hardys) to ringside.

The Young Bucks defeated Taylor Rust & John Cruz and Gangrel joined them in the ring to celebrate. The Young Bucks then turned on him which led to The Hardys coming out to make the save for their former Brood leader. Gangrel previously appeared for AEW, taking part in Matt Hardy's Elite Deletion match against Sammy Guevara at the November 2020 Full Gear pay-per-view.

Read more AEW Rampage news:

AEW Rampage Results – May 27, 2022

It’s Friday, you know what that means! It’s time for the fastest hour in all of pro wrestling, AEW Rampage. And we have a very s [...]

— Jonny Knapp May 27, 2022 08:01PM


>>> Jump To Comments

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

Tags: #aew #rampage #gangrel #results
https://wrestlr.me/76489/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π