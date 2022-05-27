AEW Rampage Results – May 27, 2022

It’s Friday, you know what that means! It’s time for the fastest hour in all of pro wrestling, AEW Rampage. And we have a very special edition tonight as not only are we starting at another weird ass time, it’s Double or Nothing week and as such, this is the final opportunity for AEW to sell the PPV to those who are still on the fence. We have the conclusion of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournaments Semi-Finals when Ruby Soho battles Kris Statlander alongside a Young Bucks and Bryan Danielson match! Let’s not waste any time, with Excalibur, Taz & Ricky Starks on commentary, let’s get straight to the wrestling!

Bryan Danielson defeated Matt Sydal via Submission (11:01)

YouTube entrances have become the commonly done thing for the Rampage opening match of late and tonight is no exception. William Regal joins the commentary team once again but there’s no Jericho for him to argue with and the match begins with me noticing Matt Sydal has had a haircut, I think. The two men start off by locking up and Danielson hits the first arm drag to a big cheer. Sydal tries a knuckle lock and Danielson hits him with elbows and a Headlock takes over the match. The two men separate and then Sydal hits a Flying Mare to finally get Danielson down. Danielson gets back up and takes Sydal down with the Full Nelson and then picks him up and drops him with a backbreaker across his knee. Danielson lays in some strikes to really beat Sydal down before trying to put him in the Romero Special. Sydal struggles against it so Danielson goes the other way, rolls through with him and then beats him down further. Sydal comes back with a Leg Lariat after a Leapfrog to send us to break and then he hits a Standing Mariposa to get a two count. Danielson fights back with more strikes then hangs Sydal over the top rope and drops the knee onto him from the top. Danielson tests his knee out afterwards.

We return to the match as Sydal gets taken down and kicks out at two when Danielson drops the knee again. Sydal flips out of a Snapmare and hits a Rising Knee and A kick to Danielson but Bryan gets up and fires in strikes. The two men go back and forth until Sydal gets a two with a Hurricanrana. Sydal fires in some kicks, as does Bryan but Danielson drops him with a big head kick for two. Sydal goes up top, Danielson cuts him off and tries for a Butterfly Suplex. Sydal fights him off and hits the Meteora but Danielson rolls through into a half crab and forces Sydal to make the ropes when he transitions to a Knee Bar. Danielson fires in some kicks to Sydal and avoids using his bad leg. Danielson takes Matt up top but Sydal reverses whatever Danielson was trying with a Sunset Powerbomb from the top for two. Both men exchange strikes again and then Sydal almost wins with a Backslide. He hits a rising Knee to follow up but Bryan hits the Busaiku Knee to come back and then lays in the Hammer & Anvil Elbows and then forces Sydal to tap with a Choke.

Hookhausen Video Package

We are reminded how this dream team came together. This is low key my favourite team ever.

The Young Bucks w/ Gangrel & Brandon ‘Lita’ Cutler defeated Jon Cruz & Taylor Rust via Pinfall (2:44)

The Young Bucks come out as literal Hardy Cosplayers and then reveal Gangrel and Brandon Cutler dressed as Lita. This is so fucking good.

They face off against Jon Cruz and Tyler Rust and Cruz starts off with Jeff, I mean Nick. Nick takes over using Jeff’s moves perfectly then Matt, I mean Matt comes in as a spot-on Matt Hardy. They eventually let Cruz bring in Taylor Rust who takes out both of the Bucks briefly but eats a Double Superkick to cut him off. Cruz tags in and meets the same fate. Matt hits the Twist of Fate and then Nick hits the Swanton Bomb to get the win. This was banter.

The Bucks pose with Gangrel before attacking him and going to hit the BTE trigger before the real Hardys make the save. They get in the ring and The Hardys get jumped by Brandon and it doesn’t work. The Bucks escape but The Hardys and Gangrel leave Cutler laying.

Darby Allin Promo

Darby blames Kyle for taking Sting out so Darby challenges him to a match a Double or Nothing or he’ll make sure all of the Undisputed Elite lose on Sunday.

Dante Martin defeated Max Caster via Pinfall (6:14)

Max comes out with The Gunn Club and makes his rap with Billy wheeling Bowens down the ramp in his Wheelchair in tow.

Dante takes flight to stop the madness but Billy Gunn beats him up using the Ring Steps then sends him into the ring and Aubrey starts the match by ejecting Gunn Club and Bowens. They start off with a roll up and then exchange kicks before Max begins to focus on the leg of Dante to send us to break. Dante tries to fight back with a Crossbody but Max catches him and slams him before locking in a Figure Four. Dante reverses it to get away but Max comes back on the attack, focussing on the left leg further. Dante tries to springboard and Caster stops him before hitting a slam and then going back to the left leg.

We return to the action with Caster dropping Dante to the mat and going for the Mic Drop but he misses and Dante almost wins with a Sunset Flip and then The O’Connor Roll before he hits an Enzuigiri and then a huge Cross Body from the top for two. Caster blocks an Enzuigiri but he then gets his arm guillotined over the top rope and Dante hits the Nosedive to get the win!

Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Final Video Package

Adam Cole vs Samoa Joe, let’s fucking go!

New TNT Title

We see the old TNT title get destroyed last week before Dan Lambert chats shit as per usual. Eventually Ethan unveils the new title in LA Lakers colours and it looks good. Page says that now they’re finished with Sammy & Tay and then they appear on video as they break in to America Top Team and then they steal the BMF title and some UFC ones too before saying they have to come get them back in Vegas. We cut back and Sky accepts the mixed trios match. Frankie, Sammy & Tay vs Ethan, Scorpio & Paige and if the Men of the Year win, Sammy and Kaz can never challenge Sky again.

Mark Henry Main Event Interview

Ruby says she lost her confidence recently but she’s got it back now and she needs this win tonight even if she has to beat her friend. Kris says she has been here since the beginning and has had nothing given to her so she’s not letting this opportunity slip away. Looks like we’ve had enough talk, it’s time for the main event!

Ruby Soho defeated Kris Statlander via Pinfall (10:07) in the Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament Semi Final

Kris Statlander's fire in that interview made me change my prediction to this match completely. The bell rings and the match begins with Statlander hitting a Side Headlock Takedown. Ruby fights out but Statlander sweeps her leg. Ruby tries to take Statlander down in return but can't and then she takes Ruby down with a Shoulder tackle before rag dolling her to the mat and then gets a one count. Kris sends Ruby to the corner and she reverses but pulls out of the punch on Kris which makes Kris mad. Ruby finally gets an arm drag in but Statlander stops the second, hits an elbow and then eats a kick before laying Ruby out with a huge Lariat to send us to break. Kris gets a delayed vertical suplex and holds it for 30seconds before she slams Ruby down for two. Kris locks in a Sitting Cobra Clutch and then gets another two with a giant Body Slam. She tries it again but Ruby rolls her up only for Kris to escape and then hit the slam regardless. Kris goes for a Backdrop and Ruby counters it to land on top but comes up holding her ribs. They exchange strikes on their knees and then on their feet and this seems a bad idea for Ruby. She thinks so too so tries for a Swinging DDT but can’t hit it and Kris hits a Powerslam instead.

We return as Kris takes Ruby up top on her shoulders and Soho fights out to hit an Avalanche Hurricanrana but Kris comes straight back with a Powerbomb for two. Ruby avoids a charge in the corner and Kris grabs her injured shoulder which lets Ruby hit the no future but Statlander rolls out of the ring on instinct to avoid a pin. Ruby hits another Hurricanrana on the floor but back in the ring, Kris tries to fight back but gets locked in a Kimura and makes the ropes with her legs. Kris avoids the move into the turnbuckle and both women battle for supremacy before Kris wins that battle with a Waterwheel Slam and a roll through German Suplex. She then hoists Ruby up and hits a Falcon Arrow. Ruby somehow kicks out at two and Kris looks mad, taking Ruby down with a brutal Short Arm Clothesline but then can’t lock in the Spider Crab because of her shoulder. Ruby kicks her way free and then rolls Kris up with a Crucifix pin to get the victory.

Ruby looks emotional and Schiavone hits the ring to interview her but Britt comes out and Ruby shuts her up as the crowd boo. Ruby says she just saw what Ruby did to her friend and she doesn’t like Britt and she will finally cash in the receipt Britt has had coming since Grand Slam on Sunday.

Let us know what you thought of the show in the comments, let me know on Twitter @Knapphausen and see you Sunday for Double or Nothing. Have a great Double or Nothing Weekend.