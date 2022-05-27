WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Tony Khan Mocks WWE: "Genius Move Trying To Take On UFC In Vegas During International Fight Week."

Posted By: Guy Incognito on May 27, 2022

Tony Khan took to Twitter to simultaneously advertise tonight's episode of AEW Rampage and put down WWE for having to change to a smaller venue for their Money In The Bank event.

“Yesterday: one of my favorite days, including
-great visits with fans + media
-a trip to LA for the most fulfilling meeting of my life with @wbd leadership
-dinner with my Dad + Dana White, where I got to break the news to Dana about MITB moving to MGM
Today: #AEWRampage on TNT!”

Khan followed the tweet with:

“Genius move trying to take on Dana and the UFC in Vegas during International Fight Week.

See you tonight on Friday Night #AEWRampage on @tntdrama at a special time tonight
6:30pm ET/5:30pm CT/4:30pm MT/3:30pm PT!”

CM Punk Mocks WWE For Having To Relocate Money In The Bank To Smaller Venue

Following the story that was reported earlier that WWE would be moving Money in the Bank from the Allegiant Stadium to the MGM Grand Garden [...]

