Update On WWE Brand Split Ending, Today's NXT UK Preview, Mother Of WWE Legend Dies

- Andrew Zarian of Mat Men podcast is reporting that the WWE brand split is not ending despite recent reports, he tweeted, "Spoke with WWE regarding the brand split this morning WWE source stated that the brand split will not be ending. However, the current plan is to have more individuals jump from brand to brand depending on storylines."

Spoke with WWE regarding the brand split this morning



WWE source stated that the brand split will not be ending.



However, the current plan is to have more individuals jump from brand to brand depending on storylines. #WWE #WWERAW #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/8SLJcDDPH8 — Andrew Zarian (@AndrewZarian) May 25, 2022

- Today's edition of NXT UK will feature, Charlie Dempsey vs. A-Kid under Heritage Cup Rules and Lash Legend vs. Emilia McKenzie. Watch an NXT UK digital exclusive below:

Following their tag team victory, there is no doubt in #DieFamilie’s mind that they will win the #NXTUK Tag Team Titles and that #CharlieDempsey will batter @AKidWrestler. pic.twitter.com/3MWjKBXdIu — NXT UK (@NXTUK) May 19, 2022

- WWE legend Lex Luger has announced the death of his beloved Mother. He tweeted, "My dear sweet precious mom entered into heaven early this morning. Please join me in celebrating a remarkable life well lived. I love you mom I will see you again. Thank you Jesus!!! John 14:1-4":

My dear sweet precious mom entered into heaven early this morning. Please join me in celebrating a remarkable life well lived. I love you mom❤️ I will see you again. Thank you Jesus!!!

John 14:1-4

🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/A67B9aX0rT — Lex Luger (@GenuineLexLuger) May 25, 2022

Read more WWE news: