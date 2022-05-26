WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Update On WWE Brand Split Ending, Today's NXT UK Preview, Mother Of WWE Legend Dies

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 26, 2022

- Andrew Zarian of Mat Men podcast is reporting that the WWE brand split is not ending despite recent reports, he tweeted, "Spoke with WWE regarding the brand split this morning WWE source stated that the brand split will not be ending. However, the current plan is to have more individuals jump from brand to brand depending on storylines."

- Today's edition of NXT UK will feature, Charlie Dempsey vs. A-Kid under Heritage Cup Rules and Lash Legend vs. Emilia McKenzie. Watch an NXT UK digital exclusive below:

- WWE legend Lex Luger has announced the death of his beloved Mother. He tweeted, "My dear sweet precious mom entered into heaven early this morning. Please join me in celebrating a remarkable life well lived. I love you mom I will see you again. Thank you Jesus!!! John 14:1-4":

