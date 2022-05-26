WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

WWE Bans Another Word Due To Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 26, 2022

WWE Bans Another Word Due To Russia-Ukraine Conflict

WWE has reportedly added a new word to their "ban list" which is often cited as the directive of Vince McMahon. During Monday's RAW, Seth Rollins attacked Cody Rhodes, but on commentary, Jimmy Smith corrected himself and noted Rhodes had been assaulted. During the latest episode of the Bryan and Vinny Show, Bryan Alverez revealed a source in WWE has claimed that the use of the word "attack" is banned due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict:

“It was Seth Rollins attacking Cody. He [Smith] goes ‘Seth Rollins has attacked Cody. I’m sorry, assaulted.’ And they just kept going. I was like, that was f**king weird. And I went back and listened to it again. And sure as sh*t he goes, ‘Seth Rollins has attacked Cody. I’m sorry, assaulted Cody.’ And then he just moves on and I thought is this f**king word banned?

“I asked someone there and unofficially they said that you can no longer say the word ‘attack’ and I don’t even want to say this because it will end up as a story but you know they basically said like, ‘Russia attacked Ukraine so we don’t want to use the word attacked. Now you have to say assaulted.’ I was like, what?! It was so weird that he said the wrong word and then apologized…So anyway, I don’t think you can say ‘attacked’ in WWE right now.”

Read more about banned WWE words:

List Of WWE’s Banned Words For Their WrestleMania Partners

WWE has issued a list of banned words which they have asked promotional partners not to use when promoting the upcoming WrestleMania 37 pay- [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 03, 2021 12:45PM


>>> Jump To Comments

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

Tags: #wwe
https://wrestlr.me/76453/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π