WWE Bans Another Word Due To Russia-Ukraine Conflict

WWE has reportedly added a new word to their "ban list" which is often cited as the directive of Vince McMahon. During Monday's RAW, Seth Rollins attacked Cody Rhodes, but on commentary, Jimmy Smith corrected himself and noted Rhodes had been assaulted. During the latest episode of the Bryan and Vinny Show, Bryan Alverez revealed a source in WWE has claimed that the use of the word "attack" is banned due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict:

“It was Seth Rollins attacking Cody. He [Smith] goes ‘Seth Rollins has attacked Cody. I’m sorry, assaulted.’ And they just kept going. I was like, that was f**king weird. And I went back and listened to it again. And sure as sh*t he goes, ‘Seth Rollins has attacked Cody. I’m sorry, assaulted Cody.’ And then he just moves on and I thought is this f**king word banned?

“I asked someone there and unofficially they said that you can no longer say the word ‘attack’ and I don’t even want to say this because it will end up as a story but you know they basically said like, ‘Russia attacked Ukraine so we don’t want to use the word attacked. Now you have to say assaulted.’ I was like, what?! It was so weird that he said the wrong word and then apologized…So anyway, I don’t think you can say ‘attacked’ in WWE right now.”