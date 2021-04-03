List Of WWE’s Banned Words For Their WrestleMania Partners

WWE has issued a list of banned words which they have asked promotional partners not to use when promoting the upcoming WrestleMania 37 pay-per-view.

This list was leaked online by Fightful Select, and while many of the terms have been known to be banned for years, it also contains some new terms.

The list also included advice on using less hashtags on Facebook, being sensitive about calling professional wrestling "Sports Entertainment" and calling the wrestlers "Superstars"

Here is the list of banned terms:

- WWF

- Babyface

- Heel

- Diva

- Belt

- Kayfabe

- DQ

- House Show

- Blood

- Murder

- Kill

- Choke

- Strap

- Head shot

- Trauma

- Mofos

- The Anti-Diva

- Spinal injuries

- Victim

- Violence/violent

- Wrestling/wrestlers

- Wifebeater

- Curb Stomp

- Needs a push

- To be over

- To job/jobber

- Card

- Strangle