WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

 

  

 

 

SPOILERS For Next Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 26, 2022

SPOILERS For Next Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation

AEW taped two matches before Wednesday’s Dynamite to air on next week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation on YouTube. Check out the results/spoilers below, courtesy of F4W Online:

- Konosuke Takeshita defeated Ryan Nemeth
- Mercedes Martinez defeated Mazzerati

Read this week's AEW Dynamite results:

AEW Dynamite Results – May 25, 2022

It’s Wednesday, you know what that means! It’s time for another episode of AEW Dynamite and it’s Double or Nothing week me [...]

— Jonny Knapp May 25, 2022 10:30PM


>>> Jump To Comments

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

Tags: #aew #dark #dark elevation #elevation
https://wrestlr.me/76452/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π