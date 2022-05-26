SPOILERS For Next Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
AEW taped two matches before Wednesday’s Dynamite to air on next week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation on YouTube. Check out the results/spoilers below, courtesy of F4W Online:
- Konosuke Takeshita defeated Ryan Nemeth
- Mercedes Martinez defeated Mazzerati
⚡ AEW Dynamite Results – May 25, 2022
It’s Wednesday, you know what that means! It’s time for another episode of AEW Dynamite and it’s Double or Nothing week me [...]— Jonny Knapp May 25, 2022 10:30PM