Cody Rhodes Comments On Potentially Being The Cover Superstar Of WWE 2K23

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 25, 2022

Wrestling podcaster James Stewart proposed the idea of Cody Rhodes being featured as the cover Superstar on WWE 2K23 the next installment in WWE’s 2K series.

In response, Rhodes tweeted:

"I don’t know the talented folks at @WWEgames – but I’m a pretty decent gambler and I would bet they’re working very hard on something special for pro wrestling fans"

I don’t know the talented folks at @WWEgames - but I’m a pretty decent gambler and I would bet they’re working very hard on something special for pro wrestling fans https://t.co/IqiiiK9lHQ — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) May 24, 2022

Who do you think should be on the cover of WWE 2K23? - comment below.

Read more Cody Rhodes news: