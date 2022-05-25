WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Cody Rhodes Comments On Potentially Being The Cover Superstar Of WWE 2K23

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 25, 2022

Cody Rhodes Comments On Potentially Being The Cover Superstar Of WWE 2K23

Wrestling podcaster James Stewart proposed the idea of Cody Rhodes being featured as the cover Superstar on WWE 2K23 the next installment in WWE’s 2K series.

In response, Rhodes tweeted:

"I don’t know the talented folks at @WWEgames – but I’m a pretty decent gambler and I would bet they’re working very hard on something special for pro wrestling fans"

Who do you think should be on the cover of WWE 2K23? - comment below.

Read more Cody Rhodes news:

Cody Rhodes Believes He’s The Best Wrestler In The World

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes is not short of modesty these days, claiming he’s the best wrestler in the world today. He made his comment [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin May 17, 2022 10:34AM


>>> Jump To Comments

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

Tags: #wwe #wwe 2k23 #wwe games #cody rhodes
https://wrestlr.me/76432/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π