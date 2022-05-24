WWE RAW Superstar Brings Back NXT Gimmick And Theme Music At Live Event

Ring veteran Robert Roode returned to his popular "Glorious" gimmick and theme music during this past weekend's WWE house show at the Canton Civic Center in Canton, Ohio.
During the event, Roode lost against Veer Mahaan. He is believed to be working singles matches for the time being while his tag partner Ziggler takes a break. It’s unknown this was a one-off or if he will revert to his original NXT gimmick.
Robert Roode volvió a usar su tema de 'Glorious' el pasado fin de semana en un evento no televisado de #WWE— Sebastián Martínez (@sebasdrop) May 24, 2022
📸@Pattywhack16 pic.twitter.com/IM2opsq9e5
⚡ Nia Jax Says Nobody Has A Good Friendship With Becky Lynch
Former WWE Superstar Nia Jax (Lina Fanene) doesn't think Becky Lynch has a good friendship with anyone, as revealed on her Instagram story. [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin May 21, 2022 02:20PM