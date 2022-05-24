WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE RAW Superstar Brings Back NXT Gimmick And Theme Music At Live Event

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 24, 2022

Ring veteran Robert Roode returned to his popular "Glorious" gimmick and theme music during this past weekend's WWE house show at the Canton Civic Center in Canton, Ohio.

During the event, Roode lost against Veer Mahaan. He is believed to be working singles matches for the time being while his tag partner Ziggler takes a break. It’s unknown this was a one-off or if he will revert to his original NXT gimmick.

Nia Jax Says Nobody Has A Good Friendship With Becky Lynch

Former WWE Superstar Nia Jax (Lina Fanene) doesn't think Becky Lynch has a good friendship with anyone, as revealed on her Instagram story. [...]

