WWE RAW Superstar Brings Back NXT Gimmick And Theme Music At Live Event

Ring veteran Robert Roode returned to his popular "Glorious" gimmick and theme music during this past weekend's WWE house show at the Canton Civic Center in Canton, Ohio.

During the event, Roode lost against Veer Mahaan. He is believed to be working singles matches for the time being while his tag partner Ziggler takes a break. It’s unknown this was a one-off or if he will revert to his original NXT gimmick.

Robert Roode volvió a usar su tema de 'Glorious' el pasado fin de semana en un evento no televisado de #WWE



📸@Pattywhack16 pic.twitter.com/IM2opsq9e5 — Sebastián Martínez (@sebasdrop) May 24, 2022

Read more WWE news: