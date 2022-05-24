Updated WWE Hell In A Cell Match Card

Following Monday's WWE RAW, the company has an updated lineup for the upcoming Hell in a Cell premium live event, which takes place on June 5, 2022 from Chicago and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network:

- Hell in a Cell Match: Cody Rhodes vs. Seth “Freakin’ Rollins

- RAW Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair vs. Asuka vs. Becky Lynch

- Bobby Lashley vs. Omos & MVP

- Ezekiel vs. Kevin Owens

