Updated WWE Hell In A Cell Match Card

Following Monday's WWE RAW, the company has an updated lineup for the upcoming Hell in a Cell premium live event, which takes place on June 5, 2022 from Chicago and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network:
- Hell in a Cell Match: Cody Rhodes vs. Seth “Freakin’ Rollins
- RAW Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair vs. Asuka vs. Becky Lynch
- Bobby Lashley vs. Omos & MVP
- Ezekiel vs. Kevin Owens
