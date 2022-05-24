WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Updated WWE Hell In A Cell Match Card

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 24, 2022

Following Monday's WWE RAW, the company has an updated lineup for the upcoming Hell in a Cell premium live event, which takes place on June 5, 2022 from Chicago and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network:

- Hell in a Cell Match: Cody Rhodes vs. Seth “Freakin’ Rollins
- RAW Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair vs. Asuka vs. Becky Lynch
- Bobby Lashley vs. Omos & MVP
- Ezekiel vs. Kevin Owens

