WWE Returning To Saudi Arabia For Crown Jewel In November

WWE is set to return to Saudi Arabia in November.
During Monday's RAW on USA Network, it was announced that the company will return to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel on Saturday, November 5, 2022. This will be the fourth Crown Jewel event in the series.
The company was last in Saudi Arabia back in February 2022 for Elimination Chamber.
BREAKING: Legends will rise once again at @WWE #CrownJewel on Saturday, November 5. pic.twitter.com/KHNhWFvoPi— WWE (@WWE) May 24, 2022
