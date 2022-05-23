WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Returning To Saudi Arabia For Crown Jewel In November

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 23, 2022

WWE is set to return to Saudi Arabia in November.

During Monday's RAW on USA Network, it was announced that the company will return to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel on Saturday, November 5, 2022. This will be the fourth Crown Jewel event in the series.

The company was last in Saudi Arabia back in February 2022 for Elimination Chamber.

Tags: #wwe #crown jewel #saudi arabia
