Bron Breakker Reveals His Father Rick Steiner Has No Interest In Wrestling Again

NXT champion Bron Breakker was recently interviewed on Ryan Satin's Out Of Character podcast, during which he was asked if his WWE Hall of Famer father Rick Steiner would ever consider returning to the ring to tag with him.

"No, he won't do it. He's just one of those people that, in his prime, he was a beast back in the day, 300 pounds and behind the neck press 365 (pounds) for sets of ten. He was nuts. He did 20 years in the business, at the top of the tag team division or singles division for pretty much the entire time. I think he's at peace with his career and performing. He thinks it's good. He's satisfied with what he was able to accomplish and just walk away and transition into other stuff. He's made a big transition, he's been on the school board for 20 years if he gets re-elected this year and he's been doing real estate for a long time. He's busy. He has no interest in doing it [wrestling] anymore."