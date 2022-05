WWE NXT Returning To Live Touring Next Month

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 18, 2022

WWE NXT is returning to the road for the first time since before the global COVID-19 pandemic started. NXT 2.0 will start touring Florida starting next month on June 10, 2022.

Tickets for the first eight shows go on sale Friday at 10 AM ET here.

Below is the touring schedule for June and July:

- Friday, June 10 – UACDC Complex in Tampa, Fla.

- Saturday, July 11 – Largo Event Center in Largo, Fla.

- Friday, June 24 – Jacksonville Armory in Jacksonville, Fla.

- Saturday, June 25 – Venice Community Center in Venice, Fla.

- Friday, July 8 – Citrus Springs Community Center in Dunnellon, Fla.

- Saturday, July 9 – Engelwood Neighborhood Center in Orlando, Fla.

- Friday, July 22 – Melbourne Auditorium in Melbourne, Fla.

- Saturday, July 23 – Cocoa Armory in Cocoa, Fla.