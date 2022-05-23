Chris Jericho Reveals Video Of His Niece Getting Attacked, Blames Hillsborough County Public Schools

AEW star Chris Jericho has taken to his social media to call out Hillsborough County Public Schools in Tampa, Florida concerning his niece who is being bullied at Mulrennan Middle School. On his Twitter, he posted a video of his niece being jumped and attacked by a girl as onlookers watched on. Jericho claims the attack was the result of the school doing nothing despite pleas from the family.

Jericho has threatened to take the incident to news media, tagging the Twitter accounts of ABC Action News and WFLA News Channel 8. The video of Jericho's niece being attacked can be watched below, but be warned it could trigger emotions.

WNS wishes Jericho's niece well, and hopes the school intervenes to stop the bullying!

Hey @HillsboroughSch- My niece has been incessantly bullied at #MulrennanMiddleSchool for months. Despite my families pleas, nobody did anything to help…and this was the result a few days ago. If u won’t take action, I’d love to discuss this on @abcactionnews & @wfla ANYTIME! pic.twitter.com/mTUVzbdwuP — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) May 23, 2022

