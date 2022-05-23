WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Chris Jericho Reveals Video Of His Niece Getting Attacked, Blames Hillsborough County Public Schools

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 23, 2022

Chris Jericho Reveals Video Of His Niece Getting Attacked, Blames Hillsborough County Public Schools

AEW star Chris Jericho has taken to his social media to call out Hillsborough County Public Schools in Tampa, Florida concerning his niece who is being bullied at Mulrennan Middle School. On his Twitter, he posted a video of his niece being jumped and attacked by a girl as onlookers watched on. Jericho claims the attack was the result of the school doing nothing despite pleas from the family.

Jericho has threatened to take the incident to news media, tagging the Twitter accounts of ABC Action News and WFLA News Channel 8. The video of Jericho's niece being attacked can be watched below, but be warned it could trigger emotions.

WNS wishes Jericho's niece well, and hopes the school intervenes to stop the bullying!

Read more AEW news:

AEW Launching A New Digital Show?

AEW filed for a new trademark on May 17, 2022, with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The company filed for the term, "Blood Mo [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin May 21, 2022 10:14AM


>>> Jump To Comments

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

Tags: #aew #chris jericho
https://wrestlr.me/76385/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π