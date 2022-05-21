AEW Launching A New Digital Show?

AEW filed for a new trademark on May 17, 2022, with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The company filed for the term, "Blood Moon Rising", with the filing noting that its intended use is for "providing ongoing webisodes."

Check out the full description below:

“G & S: Educational and entertainment services, namely, a continuing program about wrestling accessible by radio, television, satellite, audio, video and computer networks; Entertainment services in the nature of live wrestling performances; Entertainment services in the nature of production of wrestling programs and events; Entertainment services, namely, an ongoing multimedia program featuring wrestling distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; Entertainment services, namely, an ongoing series featuring wrestling provided through a global computer network; Entertainment services, namely, production and distribution of ongoing television programs in the field of wrestling; Entertainment services, namely, providing ongoing webisodes featuring wrestling via a global computer network; Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network.”

