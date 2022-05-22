Will Ospreay To Kenny Omega: "I Don't Like Two-Faced People. Just Be Real."

Will Ospreay recently appeared on the WRESTHINGS podcast, where he spoke about his bad blood with Kenny Omega and where it stems from.

“Obviously, people want Kenny Omega, we’re not on good terms right now. When you leave the building and leave New Japan and pull me aside and say, ‘You need to step up for this company, I believe in you,’ and gas you up and gas you up hard, and you put your heart and f*cking soul in trying to make this…the bar was high. For both myself and [Jay White], the bar was high. I actually care and want the fans who watch New Japan to be like, ‘this is professional wrestling.’ I’m doing it and destroying my body to do it, and then you cut me off online? What type of a c*nt is that?

Ospreay continued.