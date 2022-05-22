WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Will Ospreay To Kenny Omega: "I Don't Like Two-Faced People. Just Be Real."

Posted By: Guy Incognito on May 22, 2022

Will Ospreay To Kenny Omega: "I Don't Like Two-Faced People. Just Be Real."

Will Ospreay recently appeared on the WRESTHINGS podcast, where he spoke about his bad blood with Kenny Omega and where it stems from.

“Obviously, people want Kenny Omega, we’re not on good terms right now. When you leave the building and leave New Japan and pull me aside and say, ‘You need to step up for this company, I believe in you,’ and gas you up and gas you up hard, and you put your heart and f*cking soul in trying to make this…the bar was high. For both myself and [Jay White], the bar was high. I actually care and want the fans who watch New Japan to be like, ‘this is professional wrestling.’ I’m doing it and destroying my body to do it, and then you cut me off online? What type of a c*nt is that?

Ospreay continued.

“I look at you and actually hold you in high regard, actual high regard, and I respect everything you’ve done. Even when you did the barbed wire exploding match that went to f*cking s*it, I actually was the type of guy that was like, ‘I hope they’re alright.’ The bombardment of tweets, I was probably the only guy that did that, and instead you retaliate by burying me to your sh*tty fans. I’m literally doing my f*cking best. That’s why me and Kenny don’t get along. I’m sure he has something else to say, but it’s one of those things where I prefer him to stay away from me at this point. It’s not even funny. You can destroy guys like that. You’re saying this and you’re saying that, I don’t like two-faced people. Be real, just be real, that’s all I ask for.”

Will Ospreay To Miss London Event, Jon Moxley To Team With Former Tag Partner, MLW Announce New Participant For Battle Riot

- Undisputed British Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay will miss Sunday’s RevPro Epic Encounter event in London. Ospreay will miss the [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin May 21, 2022 07:38PM

Source: fightful.com

>>> Jump To Comments

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

Tags: #will ospreay #kenny omega
https://wrestlr.me/76378/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π