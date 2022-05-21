Will Ospreay To Miss London Event, Jon Moxley To Team With Former Tag Partner, MLW Announce New Participant For Battle Riot

- Undisputed British Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay will miss Sunday’s RevPro Epic Encounter event in London. Ospreay will miss the event due to a kidney infection. He originally going to defend the Undisputed British Heavyweight Title against NJPW star Minoru Suzuki. Suzuki will still be wrestling at the event, click here for a statement from the promotion.

- MLW announced a new participant for its 40-wrestler Battle Riot match. Marshall Von Erich will be in the Battle Riot match at Battle Riot IV. Von Erich commented on the news on Twitter:

- AEW star Jon Moxley is set to reunite with his former tag team partner for the upcoming Pro Wrestling Revolver Cage Of Horrors event. Moxley will be reuniting with IMPACT Wrestling star Sami Callihan to face The Wolves (Davey Richards and Eddie Edwards) on July 9, 2022: