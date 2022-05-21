WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Will Ospreay To Miss London Event, Jon Moxley To Team With Former Tag Partner, MLW Announce New Participant For Battle Riot

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 21, 2022

Will Ospreay To Miss London Event, Jon Moxley To Team With Former Tag Partner, MLW Announce New Participant For Battle Riot

- Undisputed British Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay will miss Sunday’s RevPro Epic Encounter event in London. Ospreay will miss the event due to a kidney infection. He originally going to defend the Undisputed British Heavyweight Title against NJPW star Minoru Suzuki. Suzuki will still be wrestling at the event, click here for a statement from the promotion.

- MLW announced a new participant for its 40-wrestler Battle Riot match. Marshall Von Erich will be in the Battle Riot match at Battle Riot IV. Von Erich commented on the news on Twitter:

- AEW star Jon Moxley is set to reunite with his former tag team partner for the upcoming Pro Wrestling Revolver Cage Of Horrors event. Moxley will be reuniting with IMPACT Wrestling star Sami Callihan to face The Wolves (Davey Richards and Eddie Edwards) on July 9, 2022:


>>> Jump To Comments

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

Tags: #aew #mlw #will ospreay #jon moxley
https://wrestlr.me/76367/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π