Kurt Angle Tells Story Of Vince McMahon Pulling Prank On Edge At WWE Judgment Day 2002

During a recent edition of The Kurt Angle Show, Kurt Angle discussed Vince McMahon coming up with the idea for Hair vs. Hair Match at WWE Judgment Day 2002 and also Vince pulling a prank on Edge. Check out the highlights below:

“The idea came the day after Backlash. Vince [McMahon] pulled me in his office and said, ‘Listen, we’re gonna have another match with Edge at the next pay-per-view. I want Edge to go over. I’m starting to push him really good, and I want to make him a huge star. But what we’re gonna do is have a Hair vs. Hair Match and Edge is gonna shave your head. You’re going bald anyway, so I’m doing you a favor.’ That’s what he said to me. But he said, ‘Don’t tell Edge because I have something planned for him.’ I didn’t understand what he meant, but he said, ‘Please don’t say a word to anybody.’ He did tell Edge during the week we had a match. He didn’t say what kind of match, so Edge just knew we had a match.

“We get to the pay-per-view, and Vince sits us both down and says, ‘We’re gonna have a Hair vs. Hair Match tonight, and Angle, you’re going over. You’re gonna shave Edge’s head.’ Edge was like, holy shit. He couldn’t believe it. After the meeting, he came to me and said, ‘Kurt, I’m a little nervous about getting my head shaved. My head isn’t shaped right. It’s not gonna look good bald.’ Vince kept this from him up until right before we went out to compete. At the last second, he said, ‘Edge, I’m just kidding, you’re gonna shave Kurt’s head. Change the finish now.’ We literally had two minutes to change the finish before we went out there. It was one of the funniest things I’ve ever seen.”