Sasha Banks and Naomi Update: WWE To Address Situation On Tonight's SmackDown?

Sasha Banks and Naomi are not scheduled for tonight's WWE SmackDown, as reported earlier by PWInsider, however, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful is reporting there has been some discussion backstage about addressing the situation on television.

Following the pair walking out of WWE during Monday's RAW, the company issued a strongly worded statement regarding the situation, which can be read at the link below. Additionally, recent reports suggest Naomi and Banks’ contracts are set to expire soon.

We're told there has been discussion of addressing Sasha Banks' and Naomi's status' on Smackdown. Neither are listed for the show. — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) May 20, 2022

Read more on the Sasha Banks and Naomi situation below: