Sasha Banks and Naomi Update: WWE To Address Situation On Tonight's SmackDown?

Sasha Banks and Naomi are not scheduled for tonight's WWE SmackDown, as reported earlier by PWInsider, however, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful is reporting there has been some discussion backstage about addressing the situation on television.
Following the pair walking out of WWE during Monday's RAW, the company issued a strongly worded statement regarding the situation, which can be read at the link below. Additionally, recent reports suggest Naomi and Banks’ contracts are set to expire soon.
