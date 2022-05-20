WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Sasha Banks and Naomi Update: WWE To Address Situation On Tonight's SmackDown?

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 20, 2022

Sasha Banks and Naomi are not scheduled for tonight's WWE SmackDown, as reported earlier by PWInsider, however, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful is reporting there has been some discussion backstage about addressing the situation on television.

Following the pair walking out of WWE during Monday's RAW, the company issued a strongly worded statement regarding the situation, which can be read at the link below. Additionally, recent reports suggest Naomi and Banks’ contracts are set to expire soon.

Update On When Sasha Banks And Naomi’s WWE Contracts Expire

May 20, 2022
WWE Issues Statement On Sasha Banks and Naomi Walking Out Of RAW

May 16, 2022

 

Source: twitter.com

