Preview For Tonight's AEW Rampage: Owen Hart Quarterfinals, Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley Team Up, More

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 20, 2022

All Elite Wrestling returns tonight with AEW Rampage at the special start of 7 PM ET due to the NBA Playoffs. Check out the lineup for tonight's one-hour broadcast below:

- Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Kris Statlander vs. Red Velvet

- Bryan Danielson & Jon Moxley vs. Dante Martin & Matt Sydal

- The House of Black vs. Evil Uno, 10 & Fuego del Sol

- Shawn Spears battles a giant

- Scorpio Sky will demand the TNT title back

- We’ll hear from Danhausen and HOOK

