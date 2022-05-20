Jonathan Coachman Set To Return To Commentary

Wrestling Entertainment Series will be hosting its first big event on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, England, and as announced by the promotion, former WWE backstage interviewer and announcer Jonathan Coachman will be making his return to commentary for the show.

Matt Rehwoldt, who is currently working for IMPACT Wrestling and NJPW America on their commentary team, will also be providing commentary. Check out the announcement below:

WES WELCOMES @TheCoachrules TO THE COMMENTARY TEAM 🤝 pic.twitter.com/HnuhtEcLMA — Wrestling Entertainment Series (@wesofficialtv) May 19, 2022

