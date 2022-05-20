WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Jonathan Coachman Set To Return To Commentary

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 20, 2022

Jonathan Coachman Set To Return To Commentary

Wrestling Entertainment Series will be hosting its first big event on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, England, and as announced by the promotion, former WWE backstage interviewer and announcer Jonathan Coachman will be making his return to commentary for the show.

Matt Rehwoldt, who is currently working for IMPACT Wrestling and NJPW America on their commentary team, will also be providing commentary. Check out the announcement below:

Read more news on WES:

Braun Strowman, Killer Kross, Nia Jax , Lana & More Announced For The Debut Of Wrestling Entertainment Series

The following lineup has been announced on the debut of Wrestling Entertainment Series. The promotion is operated by former WWE Superstars A [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin May 17, 2022 08:40PM


>>> Jump To Comments

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

Tags: #wwe #wes #jonathan coachman
https://wrestlr.me/76336/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π