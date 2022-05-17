WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 17, 2022

Braun Strowman, Killer Kross, Nia Jax , Lana & More Announced For The Debut Of Wrestling Entertainment Series

The following lineup has been announced on the debut of Wrestling Entertainment Series. The promotion is operated by former WWE Superstars Authors of Pain. The promotion is launching with an event at the Motorpoint Arena in England on June 4, a venue with a capacity of 10,000. The event will also be airing on FITE TV.

WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT SERIES

THE FUTURE IS HERE, THE FUTURE OF SPORTS ENTERTAINMENT IS NOW

WES presents Wrestling Entertainment Series UK at the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham England on June 4th 2022.

WES is working hard to become a global brand in the sports entertainment and professional wrestling industry. We focus on bringing a new level of entertainment to the world of professional wrestling, by bringing together the highest level of athletes.

We will be providing World Class matches to our fans world wide, with the best talents en new types of stipulations in our matches. Our fans will be able to view our shows from every part of the world, at any given time so they won’t miss a single match.

Get ready for the Future Of Sports Entertainment! June 4th 2022 at the MOTORPOINT ARENA in NOTTINGHAM. LIVE PPV available on FITE TV

WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
ADAM ‘THE TITAN’ SCHERR (Braun Strowman) vs ALISTAIR OVEREEM

WORLD WOMAN´S CHAMPIONSHIP
LINA FANENE (Nia Jax) vs C.J. PERRY (Lana)

WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP
LEGION OF PAIN (Authors of Pain) vs BLAKE & MACLIN

KILLER KROSS vs SAMURAY DEL SOL vs JONAH (Bronson Reed)

WORLD WOMAN´S TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP
MADISON & TENILLE vs PURRAZZO & GREEN

DEAN MUHTADI (Mojo Rawley) vs LINCE DORADO

FREE LIVE PRE-SHOW
MIKE BENNETT vs BIFF BUSICK

FREE LIVE PRE-SHOW
DIRTY DANGO (Fandango) vs LEVIS VALENZUELA JR. (No Way Jose)

