Real Life Fight Breaks Out At Indy Event, Watch NJPW Capital Collision Pre-Show, Yankee Doodle Slamboree Announced

- A fight broke out at the recent IWE Pro-wrestling show this weekend in Augusta, GA. A fan attacked Joe Black with a headbutt, which then led to Black delivering a number of punches to the fan. The incident was apparently real and left many at the event shaken up. Watch what happened below:

My footage of the Joe Black Fan incident is all over the place



I was there this was my footage 100% dude wasn't a plant this was a real fan doing what u never do. Cross over that guardrail https://t.co/dzhWiUfwwf pic.twitter.com/VPNxipIYSW — ExploringWithLeage (@CanBeOnly1Leage) May 15, 2022

- If you missed the pre-show for Saturday's NJPW Capital Collision in Washington, DC it is now available online. Watch the show below:

- Stand Alone Wrestling has announced that it will debut inConnecitcut next week with an event called ‘Yankee Doodle Slamboree.’ The show includes Bob Backlund, Sabu, Davey Richards, John Silver, Lince Dorado, Marko Stunt, Serpentico, and more: