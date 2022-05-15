Real Life Fight Breaks Out At Indy Event, Watch NJPW Capital Collision Pre-Show, Yankee Doodle Slamboree Announced

- A fight broke out at the recent IWE Pro-wrestling show this weekend in Augusta, GA. A fan attacked Joe Black with a headbutt, which then led to Black delivering a number of punches to the fan. The incident was apparently real and left many at the event shaken up. Watch what happened below:
My footage of the Joe Black Fan incident is all over the place— ExploringWithLeage (@CanBeOnly1Leage) May 15, 2022
I was there this was my footage 100% dude wasn't a plant this was a real fan doing what u never do. Cross over that guardrail https://t.co/dzhWiUfwwf pic.twitter.com/VPNxipIYSW
- If you missed the pre-show for Saturday's NJPW Capital Collision in Washington, DC it is now available online. Watch the show below:
- Stand Alone Wrestling has announced that it will debut inConnecitcut next week with an event called ‘Yankee Doodle Slamboree.’ The show includes Bob Backlund, Sabu, Davey Richards, John Silver, Lince Dorado, Marko Stunt, Serpentico, and more:
SAW/PWAD Yankee Doodle Slamboree— 𝕃𝕖𝕖𝕒𝕟𝕟𝕖 (𝕒𝕂𝕒: 𝕄𝕣𝕤. 𝕊𝕔𝕒𝕡𝕖𝕣) (@MrsScaper_GM) May 14, 2022
Saturday, May 21st
Pistol Pete’s - Norwich, CT
Doors 6PM Bell Time 8PM
Tickets - https://t.co/H84qjn3qpZ
(1/2) pic.twitter.com/jgpa0w9cVP
⚡ Marko Stunt Tributes Paul Wight, MJF Slams AEW Match Graphic, Tony Nese Set For The Wrestling Showcase
- During a recent NFW event, Marko Stunt paid tribute to Paul Wight (Big Show), dressed in his one strap singlet and even stepping over the [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin May 14, 2022 09:58PM