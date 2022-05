Real Life Fight Breaks Out At Indy Event, Watch NJPW Capital Collision Pre-Show, Yankee Doodle Slamboree Announced

- A fight broke out at the recent IWE Pro-wrestling show this weekend in Augusta, GA. A fan attacked Joe Black with a headbutt, which then led to Black delivering a number of punches to the fan. The incident was apparently real and left many at the event shaken up. Watch what happened below:

My footage of the Joe Black Fan incident is all over the place



I was there this was my footage 100% dude wasn't a plant this was a real fan doing what u never do. Cross over that guardrail https://t.co/dzhWiUfwwf pic.twitter.com/VPNxipIYSW β€” ExploringWithLeage (@CanBeOnly1Leage) May 15, 2022

- If you missed the pre-show for Saturday's NJPW Capital Collision in Washington, DC it is now available online. Watch the show below:

- Stand Alone Wrestling has announced that it will debut inConnecitcut next week with an event called β€˜Yankee Doodle Slamboree.’ The show includes Bob Backlund, Sabu, Davey Richards, John Silver, Lince Dorado, Marko Stunt, Serpentico, and more: