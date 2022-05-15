WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Real Life Fight Breaks Out At Indy Event, Watch NJPW Capital Collision Pre-Show, Yankee Doodle Slamboree Announced

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 15, 2022

- A fight broke out at the recent IWE Pro-wrestling show this weekend in Augusta, GA. A fan attacked Joe Black with a headbutt, which then led to Black delivering a number of punches to the fan. The incident was apparently real and left many at the event shaken up. Watch what happened below:

- If you missed the pre-show for Saturday's NJPW Capital Collision in Washington, DC it is now available online. Watch the show below:

- Stand Alone Wrestling has announced that it will debut inConnecitcut next week with an event called ‘Yankee Doodle Slamboree.’ The show includes Bob Backlund, Sabu, Davey Richards, John Silver, Lince Dorado, Marko Stunt, Serpentico, and more:

