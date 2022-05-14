WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Marko Stunt Tributes Paul Wight, MJF Slams AEW Match Graphic, Tony Nese Set For The Wrestling Showcase

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 14, 2022

- During a recent NFW event, Marko Stunt paid tribute to Paul Wight (Big Show), dressed in his one strap singlet and even stepping over the top rope. Watch his tribute below:

- MJF posted a tweet commenting on the AEW match graphic that has been made for his upcoming match against Wardlow at AEW Double or Nothing 2022. MJF tweeted, "Lol. Don’t even know why the graphic team bothered to make this. He ain’t getting past my super fair and reasonable conditions." You can check out the tweet below:

- Tony Nese has been announced for the very first event for The Wrestling Showcase. The event is scheduled for Saturday, September 3, 2022 at The Hyatt Regency in Schaumburg, Illinois. Nese joins Matt Cardona, Steve Maclin, Killer Kross, Taya Valkyrie, and Deonna Purrazzo who will all be appearing. Check out the video announcement below:

