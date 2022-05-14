Marko Stunt Tributes Paul Wight, MJF Slams AEW Match Graphic, Tony Nese Set For The Wrestling Showcase

- During a recent NFW event, Marko Stunt paid tribute to Paul Wight (Big Show), dressed in his one strap singlet and even stepping over the top rope. Watch his tribute below:

My entrance from last night, with an ode to @PaulWight!



Complete with a step over the top rope 😜🔥🤘🏼 pic.twitter.com/Jv64q8zxSx — Mr. Fun Size (@realmarkostunt) May 14, 2022

- MJF posted a tweet commenting on the AEW match graphic that has been made for his upcoming match against Wardlow at AEW Double or Nothing 2022. MJF tweeted, "Lol. Don’t even know why the graphic team bothered to make this. He ain’t getting past my super fair and reasonable conditions." You can check out the tweet below:

Lol. Don’t even know why the graphic team bothered to make this.



He ain’t getting past my super fair and reasonable conditions. https://t.co/pe2YMXeZ3F — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) May 14, 2022

- Tony Nese has been announced for the very first event for The Wrestling Showcase. The event is scheduled for Saturday, September 3, 2022 at The Hyatt Regency in Schaumburg, Illinois. Nese joins Matt Cardona, Steve Maclin, Killer Kross, Taya Valkyrie, and Deonna Purrazzo who will all be appearing. Check out the video announcement below: