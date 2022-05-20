WWE SmackDown Superstar Being Considered For A Gimmick Change

WWE Superstar Madcap Moss could soon be in for a gimmick change, according to a report from WrestlingNews.co.

The report notes that there has been a pitch for Moss to lose the comedy aspect of his gimmick. The news has also been reported by Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, although he notes that the idea to change his look is only considered and by no means a lock.

A sign that Moss will be receiving a gimmick change is the fact he was written off TV last Friday night after an attack by Happy Corbin. WWE explained that Moss suffered a "cervical contusion" from the steel chair attack.

