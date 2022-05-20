WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE SmackDown Superstar Being Considered For A Gimmick Change

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 20, 2022

WWE SmackDown Superstar Being Considered For A Gimmick Change

WWE Superstar Madcap Moss could soon be in for a gimmick change, according to a report from WrestlingNews.co.

The report notes that there has been a pitch for Moss to lose the comedy aspect of his gimmick. The news has also been reported by Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, although he notes that the idea to change his look is only considered and by no means a lock.

A sign that Moss will be receiving a gimmick change is the fact he was written off TV last Friday night after an attack by Happy Corbin. WWE explained that Moss suffered a "cervical contusion" from the steel chair attack.

Source: WrestlingNews.co, Wrestling Observer Newsletter

