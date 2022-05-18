John Cena Returning To WWE Soon For 20th Anniversary Celebrations?

John Cena has revealed that he hopes to be back in WWE soon during an interview with Adam Glyn of Adam’s Apple. He did not indicate where and when but with SummerSlam in a couple of months you have to wonder will Cena be involved in a high-profile match at the event. Check out the highlights below:
“Oh, soon. I know in WWE, I turn 20 pretty soon so that’s a pretty big thing. From a pretty storied class of folks Batista, Randy Orton, Brock, we kind of all turn 20 this year, so I’m aware that that’s coming around the corner, and who knows, but it’s one of those hard truths to bear. There’s a lot of cool stuff going on, and I don’t want to say no to any opportunities that are on my doorstep. So I don’t know when I’ll be back. But hopefully, it’s soon. I’ve been gone for too long.”
“Just be okay with failing. This ‘transition’ has taken 15 years now. So from The Marine until now and there’s a lot of failure in there you guys have watched. Don’t be afraid to fail, and it’s okay to have a great support system around you, and certainly the WWE audience, I’ve said on multiple occasions and I’ll keep saying it, they made me into the man I am today.”
