Ric Flair and Wendy Barlow Are Back Together Again

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 20, 2022

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has reportedly rekindled his relationship with Wendy Barlow. The pair announced their separation back in January after their marriage in September 2018.

Wendy was a great support to Flair during his health battles a couple of years ago, and instrumental in turning his life around, so when they split many were surprised. Dave Meltzer revealed in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Flair and Barlow are together again:

 

“Ric Flair and Wendy Barlow, who had split up a few months ago, are back together.”

