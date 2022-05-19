WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Former WWE Superstars Recalls Mental Breakdown Following Miscarriage

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 19, 2022

Former WWE Superstars Recalls Mental Breakdown Following Miscarriage

Former WWE Superstar Jillian Hall revealed in a post on her Twitter, that she had a mental breakdown during in time in WWE following a heartbreaking miscarriage. In her post, she thanked the company and John Laurinaitis for how they handled the situation at the time. She tweeted:

"So many people want to bash WWE for how they treat their talent, but it’s a business, like any other. It’s a tv show! Did u know in spring (I think) 2009 I lost a baby while on the active roster? I had a complete mental breakdown in LA.

“I was booked for RAW but  John Laurinaitis handled it so gracefully. He got me on a flight home and found me a dr immediately for intense therapy for the next 6 weeks. I was off the road for a bit and checked on frequently. They made sure I was totally ok before returning to work.”

Read more WWE news on WNS:

Naomi’s WWE Contract Is Set To Expire Soon

In an interesting update on WWE Superstar Naomi following her walk out of WWE RAW this past Monday with her tag partner Sarah Banks, a repor [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin May 19, 2022 10:48AM

 


>>> Jump To Comments

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

Tags: #wwe #jillian hall
https://wrestlr.me/76318/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π