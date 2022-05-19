Former WWE Superstars Recalls Mental Breakdown Following Miscarriage

Former WWE Superstar Jillian Hall revealed in a post on her Twitter, that she had a mental breakdown during in time in WWE following a heartbreaking miscarriage. In her post, she thanked the company and John Laurinaitis for how they handled the situation at the time. She tweeted:
"So many people want to bash WWE for how they treat their talent, but it’s a business, like any other. It’s a tv show! Did u know in spring (I think) 2009 I lost a baby while on the active roster? I had a complete mental breakdown in LA.
“I was booked for RAW but John Laurinaitis handled it so gracefully. He got me on a flight home and found me a dr immediately for intense therapy for the next 6 weeks. I was off the road for a bit and checked on frequently. They made sure I was totally ok before returning to work.”
