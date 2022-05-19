Paul London Blasts Bubba Ray Dudley, Gerald Brisco Glad Ricky Steamboat Isn't Wrestling, Top 10 Insane Steel Cage Moments

- Paul London believes Bubba Ray Dudley should have done more to help younger n of superstars in the mid-2000s. “For a guy that size, he was such a coward when he could be more of a mentor,” London said. “He could be taking that position of being more of a mentor to other big guys or whatever. He realized he was more of like a one-trick pony. If he’s not telling D-Von to get the tables, then who gives a f***?”. Check out a clip of the segment below:

Paul London on Bubba/Bully Ray/Blubber Dudley💀💀 pic.twitter.com/KWNKnjaUIA — Bobby Hill (@BobbyHiII_) May 18, 2022

- We previously reported, WWE Hall Of Famer Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat has revealed that he will not be returning to the ring in July to wrestle Ric Flair at Starrcast V in Nashville. The legendary wrestler declined a return to the ring. One fellow Hall Of Famer happy about this is Gerald Brisco, who tweeted, "I really happy Ricky Steamboat has some pride left always been a smart man.":

I really happy Ricky Steamboat has some pride left always been a smart man. — Gerald BRISCO 🤼‍♂️ (@Fgbrisco) May 18, 2022

- Watch the 10 wildest moments in Steel Cage Match history, featuring Roman Reigns spearing Brock Lesnar through the cage, Eddie Guerrero flying off the top in the latest WWE Top episode:

