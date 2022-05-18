Ricky Steamboat Reveals He Has Declined Offer To Wrestle Ric Flair At Starrcast V

WWE Hall Of Famer Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat has revealed that he will not be returning to the ring in July to wrestle Ric Flair at Starrcast V in Nashville. The legendary wrestler made the reveal during a virtual Highspots Superstore, signing, noting he was approached but declined.

Steamboat was rumored to be joining forces with the Rock N’ Roll Express to go up against Flair and FTR at Starrcast V.

Here is what he said: