Two Big Matches Announced For Next Week's AEW Dynamite

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 18, 2022

Two new matches have been announced for next week’ AEW Dynamite, including the last men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament semifinal match.

On this week's Dynamite on TBS, Kyle O’Reilly defeated Rey Fenix to advance to the semifinals next week and Samoa Joe defeated his mystery opponent, former WWE star John Morrison, to earn his place in the last semifinals match of the tournament. The winner of this match will advance to face Adam Cole at the Double Or Nothing pay-per-view on May 29, to determine the winner of the Owen Cup.

Additionally, Dynamite, next week will feature Swerve Strickland vs. Ricky Starks vs. Jungle Boy in a triple threat match. Below is the updated match card for the event:

- Swerve Strickland vs. Ricky Starks vs. Jungle Boy

- Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Semifinal: Kyle O’Reilly Vs. Samoa Joe

Read this week's AEW Dynamite results:

AEW Dynamite Results – May 18, 2022 

It’s Wednesday, you know what that means! It’s time for another completely and utterly stacked episode of AEW Dynamite. The Owen [...]

— Jonny Knapp May 18, 2022 10:53PM


