Several Matches Announced For Friday's AEW Rampage

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 18, 2022

On tonight's AEW Dynamite a number of matches were announced for Friday's AEW Rampage, which airs Friday on TBS. Check out the card announced so far:

- House of Black vs. Fuego Del Solo, 10 and Evil Uno

- Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson vs. Matt Sydal and Dante Martin

- Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament Quarterfinal: Kris Statlander vs. Red Velvet

- Shawn Spears vs. TBA

