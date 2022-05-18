Ohio Valley Wrestling Is About To Get A Whole Lot More Attention

Ohio Valley Wrestling is coming to Netflix!

In somewhat surprising news, OVW, the former developmental ground for WWE is close to announcing a streaming deal with Netflix. The company is working on a series that will chronicle behind-the-scenes life in the promotion and of its talent, according to a report from Fightful Select.

The report notes that Fightful reached out to Netflix who didn't deny the deal, but Hulu or Amazon Prime who were also in consideration to broadcast the series did indicate they had no wrestling content planned for their services.

The report also goes on to note the broadcaster would have the right of first refusal on future broadcast rights for OVW.

