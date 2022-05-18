WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Ohio Valley Wrestling Is About To Get A Whole Lot More Attention

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 18, 2022

Ohio Valley Wrestling Is About To Get A Whole Lot More Attention

Ohio Valley Wrestling is coming to Netflix!

In somewhat surprising news, OVW, the former developmental ground for WWE is close to announcing a streaming deal with Netflix. The company is working on a series that will chronicle behind-the-scenes life in the promotion and of its talent, according to a report from Fightful Select.

The report notes that Fightful reached out to Netflix who didn't deny the deal, but Hulu or Amazon Prime who were also in consideration to broadcast the series did indicate they had no wrestling content planned for their services.

The report also goes on to note the broadcaster would have the right of first refusal on future broadcast rights for OVW.

We'll keep you updated.

Read more news on WNS:

Conrad Thompson Questions Why Fans Are Concerned About Ric Flair’s Return To The Ring

During the latest My World with Jeff Jarrett podcast, Ric Flair's son-in-law Conrad Thompson discussed Ric Flair’s upcoming return to [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin May 17, 2022 10:49AM

Source: Fightful Select
>>> Jump To Comments

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

Tags: #ovw #ohio valley wrestling
https://wrestlr.me/76296/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π