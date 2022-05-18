📸 PHOTO: AJ Mendez Reveals Impressive Physique

Women Of Wrestling (WOW) Executive Producer AJ Mendez, better known to WWE fans as AJ took to her personal Twitter to reveal her impressive physique following the promotion’s recent set of TV tapings from earlier this week.
Mendez retired from the ring due to a spinal injury in April 2015. Some fans are hoping her new physique could be the start of her getting back in ring shape for a match.
We'll have to wait and see!
*spends one week commentating women’s wrestling* @wowsuperheroes pic.twitter.com/d0TxyXfMLF— AJ Mendez (@TheAJMendez) May 18, 2022
Read more from WNS:
⚡ Has Edge Just Revealed The Fourth Member Of Judgement Day?
WWE Hall Of Famer Edge has posted a photo with no caption on Instagram of former NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa. This is extremely interesting [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin May 18, 2022 05:59PM