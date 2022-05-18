📸 PHOTO: Debra Marshall To Ex-Husband Steve McMichael: "I Love You Stevie"

Former WWE Superstar Debra Marshall has released a photo of her ex-husband, NFL and WCW star Steve McMichael who has been battling amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

McMichael is paralyzed from the shoulders down and requires a lot of support with daily activities. He has been using a wheelchair in recent years. It would appear from the photo released by Debra that he is now bedbound and lost a lot of weight.

NFL players are reportedly four times more likely to develop ALS, according to Chris Nowinski, a former wrestler and college football player.

WNS sends out our thoughts to Steve McMichael and his family.

I Love You Stevie ❤ pic.twitter.com/E8IpYo6YcB — Debra McMichael (Debra Marshall) (@WWEDivaDebra) May 18, 2022

